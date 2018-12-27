TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,152,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 84,003 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $57,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,163,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $504,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853,333 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 7,304,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $362,531,000 after purchasing an additional 85,029 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,971,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041,524 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,882,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,703,000 after purchasing an additional 420,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 541.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,885,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

NYSE:BAH opened at $45.08 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $35.21 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 58.75%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 14th were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is presently 37.81%.

BAH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Drexel Hamilton restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (BAH)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/tiaa-cref-investment-management-llc-reduces-holdings-in-booz-allen-hamilton-holding-co-bah.html.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Read More: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.