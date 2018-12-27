TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC Sells 93,513 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,012,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 93,513 shares during the quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $55,033,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter worth about $111,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ventas by 83.9% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 2nd. ValuEngine raised Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $55.00 price objective on Ventas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Ventas in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.07.

Shares of VTR opened at $59.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $65.70.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. Ventas’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.7925 dividend. This is an increase from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 75.96%.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 15,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $955,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

