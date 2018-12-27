Tilly’s Inc (TLYS) Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) by 41.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,035,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.53% of Tilly’s worth $19,621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Tilly’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tilly’s by 222.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 34,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

TLYS stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Tilly’s Inc has a 1 year low of $10.19 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $303.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.13.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.74 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.06%. Tilly’s’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tilly’s Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley decreased their price target on Tilly’s from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Pivotal Research set a $17.00 price target on Tilly’s and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, September 1st. William Blair raised Tilly’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.40.

In related news, insider Hezy Shaked sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total value of $213,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total value of $142,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 66,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,868.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

