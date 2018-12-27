Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $121,000 Stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) by 562.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,640 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,732 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Veracyte were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 233.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 637,846 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,091,000 after purchasing an additional 446,817 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 229.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 247,150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 172,150 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $496,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Veracyte during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

VCYT stock opened at $12.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $450.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.19 and a beta of 0.69. Veracyte Inc has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 65.73% and a negative net margin of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that Veracyte Inc will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,752.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 23,305 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total value of $312,753.10. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,017,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,305 shares of company stock worth $950,193. Insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.30 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veracyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

Veracyte Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

