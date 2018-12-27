Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Increases Holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF (SCHK)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHK) by 567.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Schwab 1000 Index ETF were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 43.7% in the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,523,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,588 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the third quarter worth $993,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434 shares during the period. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF in the second quarter worth $668,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab 1000 Index ETF by 102.0% in the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 15,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 7,886 shares during the period.

Schwab 1000 Index ETF stock opened at $24.14 on Thursday. Schwab 1000 Index ETF has a one year low of $22.97 and a one year high of $29.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were issued a $0.1164 dividend. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

