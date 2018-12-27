Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $123,000 in Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 4,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $166,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 14,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of Central Pacific Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPF opened at $24.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Central Pacific Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company has a market capitalization of $684.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.87.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. Central Pacific Financial had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $54.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.15 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Central Pacific Financial Corp. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

CPF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Central Pacific Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised Central Pacific Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

