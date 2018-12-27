Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (TSEM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.50.

TSEM has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Tower Semiconductor to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tower Semiconductor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after buying an additional 72,781 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 948,247.6% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 995,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,668,000 after purchasing an additional 995,660 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,278,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,577,000 after purchasing an additional 72,781 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tower Semiconductor by 0.6% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,261,135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in Tower Semiconductor during the third quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.47% of the company’s stock.

TSEM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.53. 549,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 692,653. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.52. Tower Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $13.56 and a 52 week high of $36.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $322.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Tower Semiconductor’s revenue was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

