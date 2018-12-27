Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on CVR Refining (CVRR)

CVR Refining LP (NYSE:CVRR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 3,516 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,237% compared to the average volume of 263 call options.
Shares of CVR Refining stock opened at $9.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. CVR Refining has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.44.
CVR Refining (NYSE:CVRR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. CVR Refining had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 26.00%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Several research firms have issued reports on CVRR. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays lowered shares of CVR Refining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CVR Refining from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Mizuho set a $25.00 price target on shares of CVR Refining and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of CVR Refining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. CVR Refining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $286,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $445,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVR Refining by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 12,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Refining during the 2nd quarter valued at about $883,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.43% of the company’s stock.
About CVR Refining
CVR Refining, LP operates as an independent petroleum refiner and marketer of transportation fuels in the United States. The company owns and operates a complex full coking medium-sour crude oil refinery in Coffeyville, Kansas; and a complex crude oil refinery in Wynnewood, Oklahoma. It also controls and operates logistics assets, including approximately 570 miles of owned and leased pipelines; approximately 130 crude oil transports; a network of crude oil gathering tank farms; and approximately 6.4 million barrels of owned and leased crude oil storage capacity, as well as approximately 4.6 million barrels of combined refined products and feedstocks storage capacity.
