Traid (TRAID) Price Tops $0.0008 on Exchanges

Traid (CURRENCY:TRAID) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 27th. Traid has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $279.00 worth of Traid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Traid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Traid has traded down 31.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000563 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00004201 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (TOLL) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC.

QYNO (QNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Dinero (DIN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000102 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000041 BTC.

About Traid

Traid (TRAID) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

NeoScrypt

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2018. Traid’s total supply is 32,796,100 coins. Traid’s official website is www.traid.tv. Traid’s official Twitter account is @traid_platform. The official message board for Traid is www.traid.tv/blog.

Buying and Selling Traid

Traid can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Traid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Traid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Traid using one of the exchanges listed above.

