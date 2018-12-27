Tyme Technologies (TYME) Trading Up 13.3%

Tyme Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TYME)’s share price was up 13.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.93 and last traded at $3.76. Approximately 970,357 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average daily volume of 380,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TYME shares. BidaskClub raised Tyme Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 28th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Tyme Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tyme Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyme Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

The stock has a market cap of $341.98 million, a PE ratio of -17.90 and a beta of 0.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,065,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 71,188 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,865,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 699,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 699,871 shares during the period. Ardsley Advisory Partners increased its position in shares of Tyme Technologies by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners now owns 1,033,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after acquiring an additional 98,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tyme Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,181,000. 11.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:TYME)

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel cancer therapeutics. It is developing SM-88, a combination therapy based on dysfunctional metyrosine derivatives in Phase II development for metastatic pancreatic cancer and biomarker-recurrent prostate cancer. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

