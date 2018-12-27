UEX (UEX) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Shares of UEX Co. (TSE:UEX) rose 6.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. Approximately 134,950 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 588,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

About UEX (TSE:UEX)

UEX Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium and cobalt properties in Canada. The company holds mineral property interests in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan. It primarily focuses on the Christie Lake project, the Horseshoe-Raven project, the Shea Creek project, and the West Bear project.

