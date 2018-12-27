Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Shares of NYSE:UGP opened at $12.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Ultrapar Participacoes has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $26.48.

Ultrapar Participacoes (NYSE:UGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participacoes had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participacoes will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,989,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,305,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,135,000 after purchasing an additional 377,500 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ultrapar Participacoes by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 143,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Ultrapar Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 4.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ultrapar Participacoes

Ultrapar Participações SA engages in gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses in Brazil, Mexico, United Stated, Uruguay, and Venezuela. The company's Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

