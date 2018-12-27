UniCoin (UNIC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $0.00

UniCoin (CURRENCY:UNIC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. UniCoin has a market capitalization of $542,864.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UniCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UniCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, UniCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000399 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Version (V) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00012697 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded down 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000377 BTC.

UniCoin Profile

UniCoin (CRYPTO:UNIC) is a coin. UniCoin’s total supply is 3,057,099 coins. UniCoin’s official Twitter account is @SaveUNICOINs and its Facebook page is accessible here. UniCoin’s official website is unicoins.tumblr.com.

UniCoin Coin Trading

UniCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

