United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL) Stake Lessened by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC decreased its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 43.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,212 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in United Continental were worth $553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of United Continental by 107.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of United Continental in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

UAL opened at $83.80 on Thursday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.44 and a fifty-two week high of $97.85.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.95 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of United Continental from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of United Continental from $108.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of United Continental in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Continental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.06.

In other United Continental news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $92.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,777,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 152,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,136,086.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Continental Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

