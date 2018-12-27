United Parcel Service (UPS) Trading Up 7.5%

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) was up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $96.78 and last traded at $96.61. Approximately 6,239,383 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,480,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.89.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UPS shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Citigroup downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 307.54% and a net margin of 7.68%. The company had revenue of $17.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter worth $525,375,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth $308,056,000. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 4,846.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 890,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after buying an additional 872,038 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,189,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,093,112,000 after buying an additional 704,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

