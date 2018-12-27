United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (APLE)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,484 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,932,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $278,660,000 after acquiring an additional 147,617 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 5.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,478,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,073,000 after acquiring an additional 223,357 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,326,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,472,000 after acquiring an additional 129,108 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 66.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,980,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after acquiring an additional 791,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 15.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,259,000 after acquiring an additional 219,200 shares during the period. 56.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, insider Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.22 per share, for a total transaction of $81,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Redd Hugh purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.18 per share, with a total value of $48,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 86,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,393,971.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 24,624 shares of company stock valued at $390,783 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

APLE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 13th. Finally, B. Riley set a $20.00 price target on Apple Hospitality REIT and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

NYSE APLE opened at $14.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.68. Apple Hospitality REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $13.81 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.17 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.97%.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,700 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

