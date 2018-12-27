United Services Automobile Association Has $649,000 Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 217.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,924 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,270 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,282,696 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $191,234,000 after acquiring an additional 213,899 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,169,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $42,329,000 after acquiring an additional 91,923 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,015,374 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,919,000 after acquiring an additional 53,264 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 875,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,276,000 after acquiring an additional 150,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 560,095 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,275,000 after acquiring an additional 75,109 shares during the last quarter. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $790.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.99 and a 12-month high of $45.45.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $264.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Methode Electronics Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 11th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 10th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In other Methode Electronics news, Director Christopher J. Hornung bought 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.16 per share, with a total value of $181,712.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,086,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda acquired 70,848 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.79 per share, with a total value of $1,685,473.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 699,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,630,018.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered Methode Electronics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Methode Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $25.00 price objective on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.50.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “United Services Automobile Association Has $649,000 Stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (MEI)” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/united-services-automobile-association-has-649000-stake-in-methode-electronics-inc-mei.html.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.