United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,362 Shares of Entegris Inc (ENTG)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,362 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Entegris were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENTG. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 82.2% in the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 4,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $137,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the second quarter worth $170,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entegris by 225.0% in the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Entegris in the third quarter worth $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ENTG. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Entegris from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, BidaskClub cut Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.60.

ENTG opened at $26.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Entegris Inc has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $39.55.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $398.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $401.79 million. Entegris had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 25.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entegris Inc will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Microcontamination Control (MC), and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

