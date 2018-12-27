United Therapeutics Co. (UTHR) Position Trimmed by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA trimmed its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 39.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,657 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 20,742 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned about 0.07% of United Therapeutics worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 11.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,327,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $297,624,000 after purchasing an additional 235,459 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 259.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 98,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,623,000 after purchasing an additional 71,215 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 5.1% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 10,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 62.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 75,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,654,000 after purchasing an additional 28,918 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 45.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $105.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.24. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $100.06 and a 12 month high of $152.55.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.23 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $412.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.22 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 31.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Standpoint Research raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Wedbush set a $253.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases worldwide. The company's commercial products include Remodulin, a continuously-infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

