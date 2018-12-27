Unitil Co. (UTL) Position Cut by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its position in Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL) by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 39,216 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unitil were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Unitil by 6.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unitil by 0.3% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management LLC now owns 500,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,569,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Unitil by 21.8% in the third quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 12,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Unitil by 103.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Unitil by 9.4% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 26,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Unitil alerts:

Shares of NYSE UTL opened at $50.45 on Thursday. Unitil Co. has a 1-year low of $40.92 and a 1-year high of $53.07. The stock has a market cap of $742.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Unitil (NYSE:UTL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.12. Unitil had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.90 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Unitil Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Unitil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Unitil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This news story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/unitil-co-utl-position-cut-by-citadel-advisors-llc.html.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Gas Operations, Utility Electric Operations, and Non-Regulated. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire, portions of southern Maine to the Lewiston-Auburn area, and in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unitil Co. (NYSE:UTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Unitil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unitil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.