UR (UR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $0.00

UR (CURRENCY:UR) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 27th. UR has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of UR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, UR has traded flat against the dollar. One UR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00005977 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000099 BTC.

UR Coin Profile

UR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 16th, 2016. UR’s official Twitter account is @URforall. UR’s official website is ur.technology.

Buying and Selling UR

UR can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UR using one of the exchanges listed above.

