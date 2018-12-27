USA Technologies (USAT) Shares Up 20%

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) was up 20% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.90 and last traded at $3.90. Approximately 1,240,791 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 772,503 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on USAT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.92.

Get USA Technologies alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.00 million, a PE ratio of 46.43 and a beta of 0.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,795,837 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after buying an additional 74,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 168.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,992,684 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,348,000 after buying an additional 1,249,662 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Technologies by 53.8% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,797 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 12,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of USA Technologies during the third quarter worth $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.96% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “USA Technologies (USAT) Shares Up 20%” was first reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/usa-technologies-usat-shares-up-20.html.

USA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Receive News & Ratings for USA Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.