Uxin (UXIN) Trading Down 11.1%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $8.26 and last traded at $8.31. Approximately 6,531,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 203% from the average daily volume of 2,156,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.35.

UXIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Uxin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Uxin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.10 to $9.30 in a research report on Friday, December 21st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter valued at $116,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at $117,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter valued at $193,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the third quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the second quarter valued at $451,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

