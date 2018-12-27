Vaccinex (VCNX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Vaccinex, Inc. is a clinical-stage immunotherapy company. It engages in the discovery and development of biotherapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of VX15, VX5 and VX25 which are in clinical stage. Vaccinex, Inc. is based in Rochester, New York. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on VCNX. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Vaccinex in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. They set a buy rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Vaccinex in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Vaccinex in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Vaccinex stock opened at $4.04 on Wednesday. Vaccinex has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $12.00.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vaccinex will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VCNX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $365,000. Nexthera Capital LP purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc purchased a new stake in Vaccinex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Institutional investors own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Vaccinex

Vaccinex, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in the discovery and development of bio therapeutics to treat serious diseases and conditions with unmet medical needs, including cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead product candidate is VX15 that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trials for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including non-small cell lung cancer, osteosarcoma, and melanoma; and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease.

