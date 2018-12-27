ValuEngine Downgrades Crane (CR) to Sell

Crane (NYSE:CR) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CR. Zacks Investment Research cut Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Buckingham Research assumed coverage on Crane in a research note on Monday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Crane from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Crane from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.44.

Get Crane alerts:

Shares of CR opened at $70.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.68. Crane has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $102.65.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $855.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.87 million. Crane had a return on equity of 23.29% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Crane will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Kristian Robert Salovaara sold 13,367 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.53, for a total transaction of $1,196,747.51. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,284.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Louis V. Pinkham sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.15, for a total value of $409,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,193,216.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,767 shares of company stock worth $1,885,878 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co grew its position in Crane by 466.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products worldwide. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers process valves and related products, including on/off valves and related products for application in the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.