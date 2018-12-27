ValuEngine Downgrades Tarena International (TEDU) to Buy

ValuEngine cut shares of Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tarena International from a hold rating to an underperform rating and set a $5.80 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tarena International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tarena International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Tarena International from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. Finally, CLSA set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tarena International and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.10.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Shares of TEDU stock opened at $6.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.07 million, a PE ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 0.69. Tarena International has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $15.45.

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 19th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.19). Tarena International had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 26.69%. The firm had revenue of $102.86 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tarena International will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tarena International by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 416,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Tarena International in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tarena International in the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tarena International by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 709,415 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,760,000 after buying an additional 33,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Tarena International in the 2nd quarter worth about $681,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International

Tarena International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides professional education services through full-time and part-time classes in the People's Republic of China. It offers education courses in 13 information technology (IT) subjects, such as Java, .NET, C++, software testing, embedded, PHP, Android, iOS, Linux and network engineering, Big Data, Web front-end development, VR/AR, and Python; and 3 non-IT subjects, including digital art, online sales and marketing, and accounting through live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring, and online learning modules.

Further Reading: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.