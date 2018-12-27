ValuEngine Lowers Weyerhaeuser (WY) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also commented on WY. Zacks Investment Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised Weyerhaeuser from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Weyerhaeuser from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Weyerhaeuser presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.63.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.50. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $20.52 and a fifty-two week high of $38.39.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.26%.

In other Weyerhaeuser news, insider Devin W. Stockfish acquired 27,890 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.93 per share, for a total transaction of $751,077.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after buying an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 5.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 96,333,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,108,681,000 after buying an additional 5,195,461 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $82,829,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 15.1% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,258,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,118,000 after buying an additional 1,872,823 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the third quarter worth approximately $55,264,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control 12.4 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Further Reading: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.