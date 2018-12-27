VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (HYEM) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYEM) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1159 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

Shares of HYEM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $22.28. The company had a trading volume of 101,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,795. VanEck Vectors Emerging High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $24.75.

