VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (MLN) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:MLN) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share on Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This is an increase from VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.44. The stock had a trading volume of 29,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,495. VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.89 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

About VanEck Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF

Market Vectors Long Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Long Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 17 years or more.

