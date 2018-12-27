Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 228,533 Shares of Stericycle Inc (SRCL)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,015,988 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 228,533 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned approximately 0.10% of Stericycle worth $529,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 169.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,149 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Stericycle in the 2nd quarter worth about $585,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 618,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,382,000 after purchasing an additional 31,103 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,961,000 after purchasing an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Stericycle by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Stericycle alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SRCL. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research report on Friday, October 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Stericycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Stericycle from $56.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barrington Research set a $64.00 target price on shares of Stericycle and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRCL opened at $36.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.51. Stericycle Inc has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $76.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $854.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.36 million. Stericycle had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Stericycle Inc will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/vanguard-group-inc-acquires-228533-shares-of-stericycle-inc-srcl.html.

Stericycle Profile

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It collects and processes regulated and specialized waste for disposal services; and collects personal and confidential information for secure destruction, as well as offers training, consulting, recall/return, communication, and compliance services.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.