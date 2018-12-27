Vanguard Group Inc Acquires 71,869 Shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (THG)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,206,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,869 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.10% of Hanover Insurance Group worth $518,897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Hanover Insurance Group by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,010,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $479,538,000 after buying an additional 401,605 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,757,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,165,000. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $21,253,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $13,637,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG opened at $109.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $104.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.44. The stock has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.07). Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 14th. This is an increase from Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.63%.

In related news, EVP J Kendall Huber sold 16,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total transaction of $1,851,643.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

THG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Sandler O’Neill downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. Finally, Buckingham Research began coverage on shares of Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Chaucer, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, and other commercial coverages, such as inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property, as well as monoline general liability, umbrella, healthcare, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products.

