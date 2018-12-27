Vanguard Group Inc Has $552.36 Million Stake in BWX Technologies Inc (BWXT)

Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in BWX Technologies Inc (NYSE:BWXT) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,832,119 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 167,386 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc owned about 0.09% of BWX Technologies worth $552,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $100,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the second quarter worth $118,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the third quarter worth $121,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 2,445.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. 96.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BWX Technologies news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $46,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.49 per share, with a total value of $103,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,406.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BWXT opened at $37.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.53. BWX Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $425.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.26 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 66.38%. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that BWX Technologies Inc will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.22%.

BWXT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of BWX Technologies from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.56.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components to the United States government. The company operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations, Technical Services, and Nuclear Energy. The Nuclear Operations segment offers precision naval nuclear components and reactors; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and components for defense applications, as well as critical nuclear components, fuels, and assemblies for government and other uses.

