Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Trading 5.1% Higher

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) traded up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $226.10 and last traded at $225.95. 11,586,248 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 272% from the average session volume of 3,113,622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 18th were paid a $1.289 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 928.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $138,000.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

