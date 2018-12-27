Velocys (VLS) Trading Down 8.6%

Velocys PLC (LON:VLS) was down 8.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.07) and last traded at GBX 5 ($0.07). Approximately 102,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 1,770,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.47 ($0.07).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VLS shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Velocys in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Velocys from GBX 40 ($0.52) to GBX 25 ($0.33) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 10th.

In other Velocys news, insider Henrik Wareborn bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £50,000 ($65,333.86).

About Velocys (LON:VLS)

Velocys plc, a renewable fuels company, focuses on the production of renewable jet and diesel fuels from forestry by-products for road transport and aviation industries primarily in the United States. Velocys plc has a collaboration with British Airways Plc and Royal Dutch Shell plc for the development of a waste-to-jet-fuel project in the United Kingdom.

