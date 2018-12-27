Veracyte Inc (VCYT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.33 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Veracyte Inc (NASDAQ:VCYT) will announce sales of $24.33 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Veracyte’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.60 million and the lowest is $23.90 million. Veracyte reported sales of $19.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Veracyte will report full-year sales of $90.60 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.20 million to $90.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $108.53 million, with estimates ranging from $105.50 million to $112.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Veracyte.

Get Veracyte alerts:

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $23.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.52 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 33.00% and a negative return on equity of 65.73%.

VCYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. ValuEngine cut shares of Veracyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Veracyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veracyte from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.33.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Hall sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $540,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $485,752.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Bonnie H. Anderson sold 23,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.42, for a total transaction of $312,753.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,305 shares of company stock valued at $950,193. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Veracyte by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after buying an additional 409,641 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Veracyte by 40.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,434,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,700,000 after purchasing an additional 409,641 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 58.3% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 194,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 71,510 shares during the period. Teachers Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Veracyte by 21.1% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 50,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $907,000. 86.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VCYT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.88. 347,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,218. The company has a current ratio of 9.14, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $450.79 million, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 0.69. Veracyte has a 1-year low of $5.23 and a 1-year high of $15.50.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a genomic diagnostics company in the United States. The company uses genomic technology to resolve diagnostic uncertainty. It offers Afirma Thyroid FNA Analysis solution; cytopathology testing services; and the Afirma Malignancy Classifiers to manage thyroid nodule patients.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veracyte (VCYT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veracyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veracyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.