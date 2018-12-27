Vericel (VCEL) Shares Up 10.8%

Shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) shot up 10.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.52 and last traded at $16.46. 873,105 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 1,062,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.85.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VCEL. BidaskClub raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Vericel to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Vericel from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.71, a current ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $643.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 3.48.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.09. Vericel had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $22.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.14 million. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Vericel Corp will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $150,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Dominick Colangelo sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $1,126,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,125 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,781 over the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,396,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Castleark Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 720,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,990,000 after buying an additional 154,068 shares during the period. Finally, First Washington CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Vericel by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 656,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,369,000 after buying an additional 103,380 shares during the period. 79.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vericel Company Profile (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells patient-specific expanded cellular therapies to repair and regenerate damaged tissues and organs. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Carticel, an autologous chondrocyte implant for the repair of symptomatic cartilage defects of the femoral condyle caused by acute or repetitive trauma in patients that have inadequate response to a prior arthroscopic or other surgical repair procedure.

