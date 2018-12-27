Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 16,511 Cardtronics PLC (CATM)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CATM. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in Cardtronics by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,126,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $257,136,000 after buying an additional 80,098 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Cardtronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,257,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cardtronics by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 8,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in Cardtronics by 157.5% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 77,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,467,000 after buying an additional 47,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cardtronics by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 420,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,314,000 after buying an additional 140,038 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cardtronics alerts:

In other news, insider Dan Antilley sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $156,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Tim Arnoult sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CATM shares. ValuEngine raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Barrington Research raised Cardtronics to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cardtronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. BidaskClub raised Cardtronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Cardtronics in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

NASDAQ CATM opened at $25.33 on Thursday. Cardtronics PLC has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Cardtronics (NASDAQ:CATM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Cardtronics had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The firm had revenue of $340.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardtronics PLC will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/verition-fund-management-llc-acquires-shares-of-16511-cardtronics-plc-catm.html.

Cardtronics Profile

Cardtronics plc provides automated consumer financial services through its network of automated teller machines (ATMs) and multi-function financial services kiosks. The company offers cash dispensing and bank balance inquiries; and financial related services to cardholders, as well as ATM management and ATM equipment-related services to large retail merchants, smaller retailers, and operators of facilities, such as shopping malls, airports, and train stations.

Read More: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardtronics PLC (NASDAQ:CATM).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardtronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardtronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.