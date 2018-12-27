Verition Fund Management LLC Has $540,000 Holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Verition Fund Management LLC cut its position in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,023 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 21.2% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 53,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,913,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $520,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Travelers Companies by 11.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,407 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Travelers Companies by 692.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 197,395 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,604,000 after purchasing an additional 172,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies in the third quarter valued at $4,213,000. Institutional investors own 79.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 1,666 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.17, for a total value of $210,199.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,019.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $149.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $141.00 target price on shares of Travelers Companies and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of TRV opened at $117.17 on Thursday. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $111.08 and a one year high of $150.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.28. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 10th will be given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.31%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

