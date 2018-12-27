Vertcoin Hits Market Cap of $11.42 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 27th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $11.42 million and $193,211.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00006355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Bleutrade, Bittrex and Poloniex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,792.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.60 or 0.03263814 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.54 or 0.04265579 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.61 or 0.00781863 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.11 or 0.01243978 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00139469 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.73 or 0.01577300 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.13 or 0.00373003 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 8th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 47,476,275 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

Vertcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Bleutrade, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious, Poloniex, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, SouthXchange, QBTC, Coinroom, Upbit and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

