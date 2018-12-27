VF Corp (VFC) Shares Bought by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in VF Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,755,095 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,313 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of VF worth $257,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VFC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 1,233.7% in the second quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 3,008,805 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $245,278,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,208 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 106.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,466,116 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $282,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,625 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of VF by 89.6% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,479,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $283,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,062 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VF by 134,251.9% in the third quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,543,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,554 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of VF by 34.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,492,449 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,921,000 after acquiring an additional 633,850 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.65 per share, with a total value of $393,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,790,143.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on VFC. Citigroup cut their price objective on VF from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Wedbush began coverage on VF in a report on Monday, October 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised VF from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on VF from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Pivotal Research set a $90.00 price objective on VF and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.17.

NYSE:VFC opened at $69.75 on Thursday. VF Corp has a 52-week low of $67.18 and a 52-week high of $97.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.98.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The textile maker reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. VF had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that VF Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 7th. This is a positive change from VF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. VF’s payout ratio is currently 68.46%.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

