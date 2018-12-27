VICI Properties Inc (VICI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.46.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Nomura assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 15th.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $18.59 on Thursday. VICI Properties has a 52-week low of $17.58 and a 52-week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 65.13, a current ratio of 65.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $233.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.38 million. On average, research analysts expect that VICI Properties will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 26th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in VICI Properties by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 763,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,756,000 after purchasing an additional 116,649 shares in the last quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 154.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 34,811 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 3rd quarter worth $4,371,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,449,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,589,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 186.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 43,500 shares in the last quarter.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc, an asset real estate investment trust, owns, acquires, and develops gaming, hospitality, and entertainment destinations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The company's property portfolio includes 20 gaming facilities comprising approximately 36 million square feet, as well as approximately 14,500 hotel rooms, 150 restaurants, bars, and nightclubs.

