Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires New Stake in Scholastic Corp (SCHL)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scholastic Corp (NASDAQ:SCHL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,964,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,086,000 after purchasing an additional 160,067 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,802,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,826,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,232,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,615,000 after purchasing an additional 6,243 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 861,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,237,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Scholastic by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 656,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of SCHL opened at $39.22 on Thursday. Scholastic Corp has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $47.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43 and a beta of 0.74.
Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.16 by ($0.07). Scholastic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $604.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Scholastic Corp will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 30th. Scholastic’s payout ratio is 41.96%.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Scholastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Scholastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Scholastic from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.
In other Scholastic news, EVP Judith Newman sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $105,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,335 shares in the company, valued at $686,233.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard Robinson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $91,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,377,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,313,484.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,341 shares of company stock valued at $512,029. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.
