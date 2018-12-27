Vident Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Paychex during the second quarter worth about $121,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Girard Partners LTD. purchased a new position in Paychex during the third quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. BidaskClub cut Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Paychex in a report on Monday, October 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Paychex from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.93.

In related news, Director Joseph Doody bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,106,493.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $64.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.03. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.36 and a 1-year high of $76.02.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $858.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.61 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.61% and a net margin of 27.99%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

