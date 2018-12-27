Vident Investment Advisory LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Square, Inc. (SQ)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $114,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $138,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the third quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Square in the second quarter worth about $100,000. 48.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Square from $81.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Square from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Square from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Square from $92.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of Square from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.30.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total transaction of $28,928,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 472,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,154,928. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total transaction of $519,317.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 490,344 shares in the company, valued at $48,745,097.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,507,286 shares of company stock valued at $177,201,989 in the last ninety days. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SQ opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $20.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -553.20 and a beta of 4.24. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $101.15.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $431.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.19 million. Square had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

