Vident Investment Advisory LLC Trims Stake in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,858 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after selling 765 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in VMware were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of VMware by 44.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,501,102 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $858,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,475 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in VMware by 40.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,289,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $777,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,500 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in VMware by 23.4% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,071,002 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $304,375,000 after purchasing an additional 392,041 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in VMware by 489.4% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 988,295 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $145,250,000 after purchasing an additional 820,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in VMware by 0.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 952,459 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $148,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VMW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VMware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of VMware from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of VMware from $167.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Nomura set a $128.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of VMware from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.10.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total value of $1,073,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,737,682.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Brown sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $5,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,707,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,845 shares of company stock valued at $12,197,367 in the last three months. 29.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of VMW stock opened at $152.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. VMware, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.46 and a 12-month high of $169.25. The firm has a market cap of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 29th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.42. VMware had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

