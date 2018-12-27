Vishay Intertechnology (VSH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,195 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VSH. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter valued at about $174,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 94.8% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 402.8% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,163 shares in the last quarter. 98.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH stock opened at $17.77 on Thursday. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $16.73 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $780.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.78 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 5th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine raised Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

In related news, Director Ziv Shoshani sold 3,520 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $71,209.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,819.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Wertheimer sold 15,000 shares of Vishay Intertechnology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total value of $295,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,584 shares in the company, valued at $1,292,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

