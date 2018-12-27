Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) Position Trimmed by Teachers Advisors LLC

Teachers Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,720,483 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 182,550 shares during the quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vonage were worth $38,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VG. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 9.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 45,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.4% in the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 62,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,302 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 319,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after acquiring an additional 4,458 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 75,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vonage by 32.1% in the third quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 23,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $5,335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,269,707.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 233,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.67, for a total value of $3,189,648.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,053,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,766,293.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,999,996 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,288 in the last ninety days. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vonage stock opened at $8.58 on Thursday. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.01.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Vonage had a positive return on equity of 17.66% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The company had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 10th. Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Vonage in a report on Thursday, November 29th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a report on Monday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

About Vonage

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

