Vonage (VG) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.60 and last traded at $8.58. 3,171,348 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 84% from the average session volume of 1,719,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vonage in a research note on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vonage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. Dougherty & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Vonage in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vonage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $261.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.91 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 1.22% and a positive return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares in the company, valued at $78,353,375.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 133,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total transaction of $1,237,320.96. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,553,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,379,839.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,999,996 shares of company stock valued at $22,740,288. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Vonage during the third quarter worth $149,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Vonage by 665.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Vonage in the third quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides communications services connecting people through cloud-connected devices worldwide. It offers various business services, including basic dial tone, call queue, conferencing, call groups, mobile functionality, CRM integration, and detailed analytics, as well as Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

