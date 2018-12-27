Walt Disney Co (DIS) Holdings Trimmed by Cadinha & Co. LLC

Cadinha & Co. LLC cut its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 651 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $71,061,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth $107,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS opened at $105.83 on Thursday. Walt Disney Co has a fifty-two week low of $97.68 and a fifty-two week high of $120.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.17. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 7th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. This is a positive change from Walt Disney’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.84. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.72%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. ValuEngine upgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Walt Disney to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Argus lifted their target price on Walt Disney from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 1st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.82.

In other Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 47,733 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $5,727,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 723 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.10, for a total value of $79,602.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,536,043.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 84,450 shares of company stock valued at $10,017,540. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

