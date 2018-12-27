Webster Bank N. A. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.4% of Webster Bank N. A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth approximately $128,000. Emerald Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter worth approximately $179,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 47.7% in the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $200,000. 33.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL opened at $1,047.85 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $977.66 and a one year high of $1,291.44. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $685.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 14.45%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc will post 45.32 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOGL has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective (down from $1,515.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,390.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $1,080.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,322.58.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/27/webster-bank-n-a-increases-position-in-alphabet-inc-googl.html.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

Featured Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.